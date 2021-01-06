Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 9.8% Higher

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 44,625,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 31,734,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $57,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

