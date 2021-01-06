Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSGE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

MSGE opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $4,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $20,873,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $87,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

