Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.13

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13, with a volume of 85760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.