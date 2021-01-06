ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.27

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.27 and last traded at $94.08, with a volume of 8402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANT. BidaskClub raised shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 14.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 453.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

