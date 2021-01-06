Marc Legault Sells 6,071 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$548,150.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,404,450.28.

AEM opened at C$94.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.80 billion and a PE ratio of 35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.19. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

