Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Receives $18.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marten Transport by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. 6,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.07. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.