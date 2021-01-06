Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.11.

A number of analysts have commented on DOOR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 55.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 119,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Masonite International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

