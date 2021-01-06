Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Up 5.8%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.06 and last traded at $69.08. 148,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 114,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

