Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MATX. BidaskClub cut Matson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Matson alerts:

NYSE:MATX opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $308,911.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,215.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Matson by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth $542,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 58.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 28.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after buying an additional 870,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.