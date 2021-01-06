Maximo F. Nougues Sells 2,145 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 2,145 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $21,921.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,101.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 303,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,335. The stock has a market cap of $423.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $111,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

