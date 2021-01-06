Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Maximus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

