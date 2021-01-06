McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Now Covered by Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

MCD stock opened at $211.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.39 and its 200 day moving average is $209.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $1,395,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

