MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Shares Up 5%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 1,348,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,205,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

