MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,214.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.78 or 0.03290909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00459093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.17 or 0.01243076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00385937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00172994 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.