Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Medifast by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $199.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.54. Medifast has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $208.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.93.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

