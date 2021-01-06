Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.80

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.80 and traded as high as $182.10. Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) shares last traded at $177.10, with a volume of 7,486,020 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.80.

About Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.