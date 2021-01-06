Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 43.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $245,932.26 and $5,348.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00269705 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042410 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.20 or 0.01644602 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000929 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

