MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,299.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of MELI traded down $78.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,571.98. 572,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,586.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,243.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,824.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,735.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

