Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.62. 410,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. BidaskClub lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

