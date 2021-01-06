MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.35

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (ETR:MRK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €140.35 ($165.12) and last traded at €143.75 ($169.12), with a volume of 525795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €140.35 ($165.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is €135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.49.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

