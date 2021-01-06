Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.64). Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.57 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of MX opened at C$59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.24 and a twelve month high of C$61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Methanex Co. (MX.TO) news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,395.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

