Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $55.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEOH. Scotiabank upped their price target on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

MEOH stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

