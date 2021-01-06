MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

