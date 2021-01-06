MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE:MFV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 1,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,293. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

