Michael Hsing Sells 44,784 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MPWR stock traded down $11.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,783. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $381.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.85.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.91.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.