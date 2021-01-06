Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $78.69.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,719,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 361,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 264,076 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

