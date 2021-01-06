Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $730.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 730 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 722.55 ($9.44), with a volume of 103799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716 ($9.35).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of £365.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 701.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 663.38.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) Company Profile (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.