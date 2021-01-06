MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOFG. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $394.35 million, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

