Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

MLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,590. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

