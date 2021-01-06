Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NERV. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

