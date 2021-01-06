Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,510.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $18.41 or 0.00050848 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $14,510.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00114992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00206987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00495303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00245707 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 148,727 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.