Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $70,622.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for $14.31 or 0.00038538 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $2.35 million and $70,622.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00028156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00213984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.00492329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049732 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00240853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 164,226 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

