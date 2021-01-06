Mizuho Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

