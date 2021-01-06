Mizuho Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.