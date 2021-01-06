Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 162.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.