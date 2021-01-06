MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Stock Price Up 6.4%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 226,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 362,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

MOGU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MOGU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MOGU in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,879,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOGU Company Profile (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

