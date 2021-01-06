Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.92.

MOH opened at $215.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.19. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

