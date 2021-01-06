Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.65

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 8247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25.

Mondi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

