MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $355.56 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $399.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,149 shares of company stock worth $29,781,513 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78,937.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

