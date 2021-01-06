MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for about 5.9% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of MongoDB worth $20,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,254,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.08.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,149 shares of company stock valued at $29,781,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $20.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.30. 1,082,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,921. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

