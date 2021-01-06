MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.08.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $355.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.79. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,149 shares of company stock valued at $29,781,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $1,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 34.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.