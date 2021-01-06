Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.44

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 207500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$13.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) Company Profile (CVE:YAK)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.