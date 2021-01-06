Morgan Stanley Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $201.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $201.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.69.

NYSE EFX traded down $5.59 on Wednesday, hitting $184.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,252. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,789,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 49.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after buying an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

