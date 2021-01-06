Morgan Stanley Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $50.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,918 shares of company stock worth $14,502,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Twitter by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Twitter by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Twitter by 144.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 909,291 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.