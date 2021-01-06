Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NYSE TUFN opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $401.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

