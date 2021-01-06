Morgan Stanley Has $3.07 Million Stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 90,573 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

