Morgan Stanley Has $3.23 Million Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of MEDNAX worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth $191,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MD stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $27.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

