Morgan Stanley Increases Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $23.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 60,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.32. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 35,337,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nielsen by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nielsen by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,602,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 118.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,435,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 779,295 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

