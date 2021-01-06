Morgan Stanley Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $61.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

TFII stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. 11,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

