Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,940,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 102.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 70.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $183,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

